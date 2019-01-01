QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
569.8K/36M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
11.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
119.1M
Outstanding
Plyzer Technologies Inc is engaged in developing commercial web portal aimed at providing solutions for price comparison using artificial intelligence in several niche markets. It provides cloud-based business intelligence solutions for brands to analyze critical online price and market data.

Plyzer Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plyzer Technologies (OTCEM: PLYZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Plyzer Technologies's (PLYZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plyzer Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plyzer Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ)?

A

The stock price for Plyzer Technologies (OTCEM: PLYZ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:38:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plyzer Technologies.

Q

When is Plyzer Technologies (OTCEM:PLYZ) reporting earnings?

A

Plyzer Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plyzer Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Plyzer Technologies (PLYZ) operate in?

A

Plyzer Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.