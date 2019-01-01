QQQ
Range
0.11 - 0.16
Vol / Avg.
333K/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
37.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Palayan Resources Inc is currently in negotiations to conduct exploration and drilling as well as exploring for new mineral property claims.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Palayan Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Palayan Resources (PLYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Palayan Resources (OTCPK: PLYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Palayan Resources's (PLYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Palayan Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Palayan Resources (PLYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Palayan Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Palayan Resources (PLYN)?

A

The stock price for Palayan Resources (OTCPK: PLYN) is $0.1497 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Palayan Resources (PLYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Palayan Resources.

Q

When is Palayan Resources (OTCPK:PLYN) reporting earnings?

A

Palayan Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Palayan Resources (PLYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Palayan Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Palayan Resources (PLYN) operate in?

A

Palayan Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.