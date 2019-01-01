QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Pinelawn Cemetery provides cemetery services in New York. It provides services which include memorial gardens, garden mausoleums and cremation memorialization.

Pinelawn Cemetery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinelawn Cemetery (OTCEM: PLWN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pinelawn Cemetery's (PLWN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pinelawn Cemetery.

Q

What is the target price for Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pinelawn Cemetery

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN)?

A

The stock price for Pinelawn Cemetery (OTCEM: PLWN) is $525 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 15:00:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pinelawn Cemetery.

Q

When is Pinelawn Cemetery (OTCEM:PLWN) reporting earnings?

A

Pinelawn Cemetery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinelawn Cemetery.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinelawn Cemetery (PLWN) operate in?

A

Pinelawn Cemetery is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.