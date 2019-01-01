QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
5.65 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
504.5M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
89.3M
Outstanding
PPK Group Ltd invests in publicly listed and privately held business, property ownership, and manufacture of high-grade boron nitride nanotubes. It operates in the technology Segment. It is also engaged in ballistic armor and dental products.

PPK Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PPK Group (PLPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PPK Group (OTCGM: PLPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PPK Group's (PLPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PPK Group.

Q

What is the target price for PPK Group (PLPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PPK Group

Q

Current Stock Price for PPK Group (PLPKF)?

A

The stock price for PPK Group (OTCGM: PLPKF) is $5.65 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 16:49:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PPK Group (PLPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PPK Group.

Q

When is PPK Group (OTCGM:PLPKF) reporting earnings?

A

PPK Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PPK Group (PLPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PPK Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PPK Group (PLPKF) operate in?

A

PPK Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.