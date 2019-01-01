ñol

Preformed Line Products
(NASDAQ:PLPC)
63.15
1.16[1.87%]
At close: Jun 1
60.02
-3.1300[-4.96%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low61.98 - 63.83
52 Week High/Low54.97 - 82.06
Open / Close61.98 / 63.15
Float / Outstanding3.1M / 4.9M
Vol / Avg.14.9K / 15.8K
Mkt Cap312M
P/E7.67
50d Avg. Price61.56
Div / Yield0.8/1.27%
Payout Ratio9.72
EPS2.49
Total Float3.1M

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC), Dividends

Preformed Line Products issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Preformed Line Products generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.27%

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Apr 8
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Preformed Line Products Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Preformed Line Products (PLPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Preformed Line Products. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on April 20, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Preformed Line Products (PLPC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Preformed Line Products (PLPC). The last dividend payout was on April 20, 2022 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Preformed Line Products (PLPC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Preformed Line Products (PLPC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on April 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)?
A

Preformed Line Products has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Preformed Line Products (PLPC) was $0.20 and was paid out next on April 20, 2022.

