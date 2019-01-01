QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
167.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
209.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Polarean Imaging PLC designs and manufactures equipment to produce hyperpolarized xenon or helium gas. Its only operating segment being the development and commercialization of gas polariser devices and ancillary instruments. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company generates revenue from products and services such as Polarisers, Parts and Upgrades, Service and Grants. Its product portfolio includes 9820 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, 9800 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, Polarean 3777 129Xe Hyperpolarizer Upgrade Module, Polarean 2881 Polarization Measurement Station, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Polarean Imaging Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polarean Imaging (OTCPK: PLLWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polarean Imaging's (PLLWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polarean Imaging.

Q

What is the target price for Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polarean Imaging

Q

Current Stock Price for Polarean Imaging (PLLWF)?

A

The stock price for Polarean Imaging (OTCPK: PLLWF) is $0.8 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 14:58:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polarean Imaging.

Q

When is Polarean Imaging (OTCPK:PLLWF) reporting earnings?

A

Polarean Imaging does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polarean Imaging.

Q

What sector and industry does Polarean Imaging (PLLWF) operate in?

A

Polarean Imaging is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.