Polarean Imaging PLC designs and manufactures equipment to produce hyperpolarized xenon or helium gas. Its only operating segment being the development and commercialization of gas polariser devices and ancillary instruments. Geographically, it derives most of the revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company generates revenue from products and services such as Polarisers, Parts and Upgrades, Service and Grants. Its product portfolio includes 9820 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, 9800 129Xe Hyperpolarizer, Polarean 3777 129Xe Hyperpolarizer Upgrade Module, Polarean 2881 Polarization Measurement Station, and others.