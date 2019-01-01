QQQ
Range
0.42 - 0.49
Vol / Avg.
98K/18K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 1.12
Mkt Cap
710.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.42
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Piedmont Lithium Inc, formerly Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a lithium-based company focused on the development of its Piedmont Lithium Project located within the Carolina TinSpodumene Belt (''TSB'') and along trend to the Hallman Beam and Kings Mountain mines.

Piedmont Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Piedmont Lithium (OTC: PLLTL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Piedmont Lithium's (PLLTL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Piedmont Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Piedmont Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL)?

A

The stock price for Piedmont Lithium (OTC: PLLTL) is $0.4475 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:51:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Piedmont Lithium.

Q

When is Piedmont Lithium (OTC:PLLTL) reporting earnings?

A

Piedmont Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Piedmont Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Piedmont Lithium (PLLTL) operate in?

A

Piedmont Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.