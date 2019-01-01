QQQ
Plata Latina Minerals Corp is a Canadian exploration company. It is focused on silver-gold vein districts in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt. The company is in process of adding four silver-gold properties situated within the Mexican Silver Belt. Its project portfolio includes Naranjillo, Vaquerias, Palo Alto and La Joya.

Plata Latina Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plata Latina Minerals (OTCPK: PLLMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Plata Latina Minerals's (PLLMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plata Latina Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plata Latina Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF)?

A

The stock price for Plata Latina Minerals (OTCPK: PLLMF) is $0.029 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:15:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plata Latina Minerals.

Q

When is Plata Latina Minerals (OTCPK:PLLMF) reporting earnings?

A

Plata Latina Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plata Latina Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Plata Latina Minerals (PLLMF) operate in?

A

Plata Latina Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.