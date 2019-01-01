QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Solar Gold Ltd has no business operations. The company intends to identify a business opportunity for a merger or acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Solar Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solar Gold (PLKT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solar Gold (OTCEM: PLKT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solar Gold's (PLKT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solar Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Solar Gold (PLKT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solar Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Solar Gold (PLKT)?

A

The stock price for Solar Gold (OTCEM: PLKT) is $0.11 last updated Fri May 21 2021 19:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solar Gold (PLKT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solar Gold.

Q

When is Solar Gold (OTCEM:PLKT) reporting earnings?

A

Solar Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solar Gold (PLKT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solar Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Solar Gold (PLKT) operate in?

A

Solar Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.