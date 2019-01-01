Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$151.9K
Earnings History
No Data
Playgon Games Questions & Answers
When is Playgon Games (OTCQB:PLGNF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Playgon Games
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Playgon Games (OTCQB:PLGNF)?
There are no earnings for Playgon Games
What were Playgon Games’s (OTCQB:PLGNF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Playgon Games
