Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 7:34PM
Playgon Games Inc is a technology company. It focuses on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer customers iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games, and Daily Fantasy Sports. The firm's products are turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

Analyst Ratings

Playgon Games Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Playgon Games (PLGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Playgon Games (OTCQB: PLGNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Playgon Games's (PLGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Playgon Games.

Q

What is the target price for Playgon Games (PLGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Playgon Games

Q

Current Stock Price for Playgon Games (PLGNF)?

A

The stock price for Playgon Games (OTCQB: PLGNF) is $0.15026 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:52:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Playgon Games (PLGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Playgon Games.

Q

When is Playgon Games (OTCQB:PLGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Playgon Games does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Playgon Games (PLGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Playgon Games.

Q

What sector and industry does Playgon Games (PLGNF) operate in?

A

Playgon Games is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.