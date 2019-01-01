Playgon Games Inc is a technology company. It focuses on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer customers iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games, and Daily Fantasy Sports. The firm's products are turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.