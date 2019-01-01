QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.3 - 20.94
Mkt Cap
414M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-4.87
Shares
38.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

Plaid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plaid (PLDIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plaid (OTCPK: PLDIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plaid's (PLDIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plaid.

Q

What is the target price for Plaid (PLDIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plaid

Q

Current Stock Price for Plaid (PLDIF)?

A

The stock price for Plaid (OTCPK: PLDIF) is $10.8 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plaid (PLDIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plaid.

Q

When is Plaid (OTCPK:PLDIF) reporting earnings?

A

Plaid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plaid (PLDIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plaid.

Q

What sector and industry does Plaid (PLDIF) operate in?

A

Plaid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.