|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Plaid (OTCPK: PLDIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Plaid.
There is no analysis for Plaid
The stock price for Plaid (OTCPK: PLDIF) is $10.8 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 15:51:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Plaid.
Plaid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Plaid.
Plaid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.