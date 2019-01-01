Plurilock Security (OTC:PLCKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$12.7M
Earnings History
No Data
Plurilock Security Questions & Answers
When is Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Plurilock Security
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF)?
There are no earnings for Plurilock Security
What were Plurilock Security’s (OTCQB:PLCKF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Plurilock Security
