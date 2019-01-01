QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.23 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
10K/10.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.59
Mkt Cap
16.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
69.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Plurilock Security Inc is an identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords by measuring the pace, rhythm and cadence of a user's keystrokes to confirm their identity. The company's flagship products, Plurilock DEFEND & Plurilock ADAPT, leverage state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental and contextual technologies to provide an invisible, adaptive and risk-based device and malware protection, and continuous identity assurance.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Plurilock Security Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Plurilock Security (PLCKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Plurilock Security (OTCQB: PLCKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Plurilock Security's (PLCKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Plurilock Security.

Q

What is the target price for Plurilock Security (PLCKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Plurilock Security

Q

Current Stock Price for Plurilock Security (PLCKF)?

A

The stock price for Plurilock Security (OTCQB: PLCKF) is $0.2394 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:09:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Plurilock Security (PLCKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Plurilock Security.

Q

When is Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) reporting earnings?

A

Plurilock Security does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Plurilock Security (PLCKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Plurilock Security.

Q

What sector and industry does Plurilock Security (PLCKF) operate in?

A

Plurilock Security is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.