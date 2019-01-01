QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.07 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
262.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
236.3M
Outstanding
Parkit Enterprise Inc is an industrial real estate platform. It is focused on the acquisition, growth, and management of strategically located industrial properties across key markets in Canada, with a focus on the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ottawa, and Montreal, to complement its parking assets across the United States.

Parkit Enterprise Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCPK: PKTEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Parkit Enterprise's (PKTEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parkit Enterprise.

Q

What is the target price for Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parkit Enterprise

Q

Current Stock Price for Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF)?

A

The stock price for Parkit Enterprise (OTCPK: PKTEF) is $1.11 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parkit Enterprise.

Q

When is Parkit Enterprise (OTCPK:PKTEF) reporting earnings?

A

Parkit Enterprise does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parkit Enterprise.

Q

What sector and industry does Parkit Enterprise (PKTEF) operate in?

A

Parkit Enterprise is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.