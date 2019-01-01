QQQ
Range
0.51 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 1
Mkt Cap
104.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.53
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
199.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Peak Rare Earths Ltd, formerly Peak Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral licenses. It owns interest in the Ngualla Rare Earth project that is located to the northwest of Mbeya, southern Tanzania and the Teesside Rare Earth Refinery and Separation Facility in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the production of neodymium and praseodymium, which are the raw materials, that power low carbon technologies such as electric (e) mobility, clean energy, and automatization/robotic technology.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peak Rare Earths Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peak Rare Earths (PKREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peak Rare Earths (OTCPK: PKREF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Peak Rare Earths's (PKREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peak Rare Earths.

Q

What is the target price for Peak Rare Earths (PKREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peak Rare Earths

Q

Current Stock Price for Peak Rare Earths (PKREF)?

A

The stock price for Peak Rare Earths (OTCPK: PKREF) is $0.526 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:41:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peak Rare Earths (PKREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peak Rare Earths.

Q

When is Peak Rare Earths (OTCPK:PKREF) reporting earnings?

A

Peak Rare Earths does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Peak Rare Earths (PKREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peak Rare Earths.

Q

What sector and industry does Peak Rare Earths (PKREF) operate in?

A

Peak Rare Earths is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.