Peak Rare Earths Ltd, formerly Peak Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral licenses. It owns interest in the Ngualla Rare Earth project that is located to the northwest of Mbeya, southern Tanzania and the Teesside Rare Earth Refinery and Separation Facility in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the production of neodymium and praseodymium, which are the raw materials, that power low carbon technologies such as electric (e) mobility, clean energy, and automatization/robotic technology.