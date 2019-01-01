Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) was reported by Needham on July 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for $33.00 expecting PKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 172.50% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) was provided by Needham, and Park Aerospace upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Park Aerospace, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Park Aerospace was filed on July 2, 2014 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 2, 2015.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Park Aerospace (PKE) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $33.00. The current price Park Aerospace (PKE) is trading at is $12.11, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
