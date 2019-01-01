QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Parker Drilling Co is a provider of contract drilling and drilling-related services as well as rental tools and services. It reports its Drilling Services business into two segments namely U.S. (Lower 48) Drilling and International & Alaska Drilling. For Rental Tools Services business reports two segments namely U.S. Rental Tools and International Rental Tools. In the Drilling Services business, the company drill oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells. In Rental business, it provides rental equipment and services to exploration & production companies, drilling contractors and service companies on land and offshore in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Parker Drilling Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Parker Drilling (PKDCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Parker Drilling (OTC: PKDCW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Parker Drilling's (PKDCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Parker Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Parker Drilling (PKDCW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Parker Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Parker Drilling (PKDCW)?

A

The stock price for Parker Drilling (OTC: PKDCW) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:39:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Parker Drilling (PKDCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Parker Drilling.

Q

When is Parker Drilling (OTC:PKDCW) reporting earnings?

A

Parker Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Parker Drilling (PKDCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Parker Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Parker Drilling (PKDCW) operate in?

A

Parker Drilling is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.