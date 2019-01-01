QQQ
Park24 Co Ltd is a Japanese operator of parking facilities. The company is organised into two segments: parking business and mobility business. The parking business, which contributes the majority of revenue, operates fully-automated parking facilities and related services. The mobility business car rental services through the Times Car RENTAL brand, car sharing services through the Times Car PLUS brand, and related services. While Park 24 operates in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, the company earns the majority of revenue domestically.

Park24 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park24 (PKCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park24 (OTCPK: PKCOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Park24's (PKCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Park24.

Q

What is the target price for Park24 (PKCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Park24

Q

Current Stock Price for Park24 (PKCOF)?

A

The stock price for Park24 (OTCPK: PKCOF) is $14.48 last updated Mon Apr 20 2020 16:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park24 (PKCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Park24.

Q

When is Park24 (OTCPK:PKCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Park24 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Park24 (PKCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park24.

Q

What sector and industry does Park24 (PKCOF) operate in?

A

Park24 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.