QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 0.2
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
133.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PJX Resources Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties located in the Cranbrook area of British Columbia. Some of the company's properties include the Dewdney Trail Property, the Eddy Property, the Zinger Property, the Vine Property, the West Basin, the Gold Shear Property, the Parker Copper Property and the DD Property. It operates in one business segment, being the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PJX Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PJX Resources (PJXRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PJX Resources (OTCQB: PJXRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PJX Resources's (PJXRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PJX Resources.

Q

What is the target price for PJX Resources (PJXRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PJX Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for PJX Resources (PJXRF)?

A

The stock price for PJX Resources (OTCQB: PJXRF) is $0.1325 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PJX Resources (PJXRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PJX Resources.

Q

When is PJX Resources (OTCQB:PJXRF) reporting earnings?

A

PJX Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PJX Resources (PJXRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PJX Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does PJX Resources (PJXRF) operate in?

A

PJX Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.