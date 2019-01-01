ñol

Poste Italiane
(OTCPK:PITAF)
10.10
00
At close: May 16
9.4684
-0.6316[-6.25%]
After Hours: 7:28AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low10.1 - 14.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 13.1K
Mkt Cap13.1B
P/E8.23
50d Avg. Price10.1
Div / Yield0.64/6.30%
Payout Ratio42.67
EPS0.31
Total Float-

Poste Italiane (OTC:PITAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Poste Italiane reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$7.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Poste Italiane using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Poste Italiane Questions & Answers

Q
When is Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Poste Italiane

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Poste Italiane

Q
What were Poste Italiane’s (OTCPK:PITAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Poste Italiane

