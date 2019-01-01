Poste Italiane SpA is an Italian diversified financial-services company. The company's reportable segments are Mail, parcels, and distribution; Payments and mobile; Financial services; and Insurance services. The Mail, parcels, and distribution segment includes letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately. This segment generates the most revenue for Poste Italiane SpA. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, but also elsewhere in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.