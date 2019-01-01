QQQ
Poste Italiane SpA is an Italian diversified financial-services company. The company's reportable segments are Mail, parcels, and distribution; Payments and mobile; Financial services; and Insurance services. The Mail, parcels, and distribution segment includes letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately. This segment generates the most revenue for Poste Italiane SpA. Geographically, the company has a presence in Italy, but also elsewhere in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Poste Italiane Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Poste Italiane (PITAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Poste Italiane (OTCPK: PITAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Poste Italiane's (PITAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Poste Italiane.

Q

What is the target price for Poste Italiane (PITAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Poste Italiane

Q

Current Stock Price for Poste Italiane (PITAF)?

A

The stock price for Poste Italiane (OTCPK: PITAF) is $14.31 last updated Thu Nov 04 2021 14:38:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Poste Italiane (PITAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Poste Italiane.

Q

When is Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF) reporting earnings?

A

Poste Italiane does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Poste Italiane (PITAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Poste Italiane.

Q

What sector and industry does Poste Italiane (PITAF) operate in?

A

Poste Italiane is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.