Headquartered in Beijing, PICC Group is the largest state-owned insurance group, holding a 69% stake in PICC P&C, an 80% stake in PICC Life, and a 69% stake in PICC Health Insurance. Its P&C subsidiary is the largest nonlife insurer with over one third of market share in China. Life and health insurance subsidiaries hold about 7% and 0.7% share, respectively. The Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder, with 68% share. China's Social Security Fund is the group's second- largest shareholder holding nearly 9% share.