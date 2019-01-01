ñol

Putnam Master
(NYSE:PIM)
3.43
0.01[0.29%]
At close: Jun 1
3.42
-0.0100[-0.29%]
After Hours: 9:17AM EDT
Day High/Low3.42 - 3.45
52 Week High/Low3.37 - 4.33
Open / Close3.45 / 3.43
Float / Outstanding28.2M / 50.6M
Vol / Avg.121.5K / 106.1K
Mkt Cap173.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.5
Div / Yield0.26/7.72%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float28.2M

Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM), Dividends

Putnam Master issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Putnam Master generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.63%

Annual Dividend

$0.264

Last Dividend

May 24

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Putnam Master Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Putnam Master (PIM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Putnam Master (PIM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Putnam Master ($PIM) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Putnam Master (PIM) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Putnam Master (PIM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Putnam Master (PIM) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Putnam Master (NYSE:PIM)?
A

The most current yield for Putnam Master (PIM) is 7.72% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

