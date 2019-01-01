QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Polaris International Holdings Inc is a United States based mineral exploration company. Its primary focus is on identifying historically rich deposits in Nevada, Idaho and Montana in the United States and Sineloa in Mexico for further exploration, testing and development. The company intends to seek possible acquisitions, joint ventures, as well as utilizing its advisers to locate mining properties for future exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal rich deposits.

Polaris International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Polaris International (PIHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polaris International (OTCEM: PIHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Polaris International's (PIHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polaris International.

Q

What is the target price for Polaris International (PIHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polaris International

Q

Current Stock Price for Polaris International (PIHN)?

A

The stock price for Polaris International (OTCEM: PIHN) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:35:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polaris International (PIHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polaris International.

Q

When is Polaris International (OTCEM:PIHN) reporting earnings?

A

Polaris International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polaris International (PIHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polaris International.

Q

What sector and industry does Polaris International (PIHN) operate in?

A

Polaris International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.