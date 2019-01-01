Pigeon Corp is a Japanese household and personal product company that manufactures and sells baby- and child-care and maternity products, women's care items, and home healthcare products, among others. The business is divided into a domestic baby and mother care business, child-rearing support services, a healthcare and nursing care business, and overseas Business, and a Chinese business. The overseas business includes Asia (South Korea, Singapore, and India, among others), the Middle East (United Arab Emirates, among others), North America (the U.S. and Canada), and others (South Africa, Germany, and South America).