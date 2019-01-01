QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Premier Information Management Inc provides business outsourced processing services to insurance underwriters and brokers in North America and internationally.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Premier Information Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Premier Information (PIFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Premier Information (OTCPK: PIFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Premier Information's (PIFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Premier Information.

Q

What is the target price for Premier Information (PIFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Premier Information

Q

Current Stock Price for Premier Information (PIFR)?

A

The stock price for Premier Information (OTCPK: PIFR) is $0.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:39:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Premier Information (PIFR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Premier Information.

Q

When is Premier Information (OTCPK:PIFR) reporting earnings?

A

Premier Information does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Premier Information (PIFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Premier Information.

Q

What sector and industry does Premier Information (PIFR) operate in?

A

Premier Information is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.