Pharmagen Inc as a distributor of specialty drugs, compounding and admix pharmacy, and producer of over-the-counter branded multivitamins to the healthcare provider market. The company distributes hard-to-find and specialty drugs to the healthcare provider market throughout the United States, while functioning as an aggregator of real-time market demand for these products. In addition, it also owns and sells a specialized over-the-counter multivitamin product called Clotamin, which is designed for patients suffering from warfarin, a blood thinner that has a known interaction with the vitamin K present in standard over-the-counter multivitamins. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through the region of United States.