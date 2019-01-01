QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Pharmagen Inc as a distributor of specialty drugs, compounding and admix pharmacy, and producer of over-the-counter branded multivitamins to the healthcare provider market. The company distributes hard-to-find and specialty drugs to the healthcare provider market throughout the United States, while functioning as an aggregator of real-time market demand for these products. In addition, it also owns and sells a specialized over-the-counter multivitamin product called Clotamin, which is designed for patients suffering from warfarin, a blood thinner that has a known interaction with the vitamin K present in standard over-the-counter multivitamins. Geographically, all the activities are functioned through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pharmagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharmagen (PHRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharmagen (OTCEM: PHRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharmagen's (PHRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharmagen.

Q

What is the target price for Pharmagen (PHRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharmagen

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharmagen (PHRX)?

A

The stock price for Pharmagen (OTCEM: PHRX) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:01:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pharmagen (PHRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharmagen.

Q

When is Pharmagen (OTCEM:PHRX) reporting earnings?

A

Pharmagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharmagen (PHRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharmagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharmagen (PHRX) operate in?

A

Pharmagen is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.