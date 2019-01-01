Signify NV is a Netherlands-based firm that provides lighting solutions. The company's product portfolio includes luminaires, lamps, light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, LED tubes, and decorative lighting. Its product application is very broad-based as it is used in almost every industry. The operating segments are Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products. The firm generates most of its revenues from its Digital Solutions segment and operates mainly in Europe, the Americas, as well as other international markets.