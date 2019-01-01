QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Signify NV is a Netherlands-based firm that provides lighting solutions. The company's product portfolio includes luminaires, lamps, light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, LED tubes, and decorative lighting. Its product application is very broad-based as it is used in almost every industry. The operating segments are Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products. The firm generates most of its revenues from its Digital Solutions segment and operates mainly in Europe, the Americas, as well as other international markets.

Signify Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Signify (PHPPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Signify (OTCPK: PHPPY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Signify's (PHPPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Signify.

Q

What is the target price for Signify (PHPPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Signify

Q

Current Stock Price for Signify (PHPPY)?

A

The stock price for Signify (OTCPK: PHPPY) is $26.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:55:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Signify (PHPPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Signify.

Q

When is Signify (OTCPK:PHPPY) reporting earnings?

A

Signify does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Signify (PHPPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Signify.

Q

What sector and industry does Signify (PHPPY) operate in?

A

Signify is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.