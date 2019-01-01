Philip Morris CR AS is a Czech Republic-based company active in the tobacco industry. The company is engaged in the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products. The company also distributes smoke-free tobacco products under the HEETS name; and IQOS tobacco heating systems and related accessories, as well as cigarettes. It provides its tobacco products primarily under the Marlboro, L&M, Philip Morris, Petra Klasik, Sparta, and Chesterfield brands.