Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
58.42/7.69%
52 Wk
662 - 846.7
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
98.21
Open
-
P/E
12.85
Shares
2.7M
Outstanding
Philip Morris CR AS is a Czech Republic-based company active in the tobacco industry. The company is engaged in the production, sale, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products. The company also distributes smoke-free tobacco products under the HEETS name; and IQOS tobacco heating systems and related accessories, as well as cigarettes. It provides its tobacco products primarily under the Marlboro, L&M, Philip Morris, Petra Klasik, Sparta, and Chesterfield brands.

Philip Morris CR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Philip Morris CR (PHPMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Philip Morris CR (OTCPK: PHPMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Philip Morris CR's (PHPMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Philip Morris CR.

Q

What is the target price for Philip Morris CR (PHPMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Philip Morris CR

Q

Current Stock Price for Philip Morris CR (PHPMF)?

A

The stock price for Philip Morris CR (OTCPK: PHPMF) is $760 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:39:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Philip Morris CR (PHPMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Philip Morris CR.

Q

When is Philip Morris CR (OTCPK:PHPMF) reporting earnings?

A

Philip Morris CR does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Philip Morris CR (PHPMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Philip Morris CR.

Q

What sector and industry does Philip Morris CR (PHPMF) operate in?

A

Philip Morris CR is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.