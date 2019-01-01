Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD), Dividends

Pioneer Floating Rate issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Pioneer Floating Rate generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pioneer Floating Rate. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on May 31, 2022.
