PhotoCure ASA is a Norway-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Its technology platform is focused on the field of photodynamic diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The operating segments of the group are the Commercial franchise and Development portfolio. The company markets product through its commercial operation in the Nordic region under the brand name Hexvix and in the US under the brand name Cysview. It generates prime revenue from the Commercial franchise segment, which includes the Hexvix and Cysview products. Its geographical segments are Nordic countries, Germany, France, Austria, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Other European countries, and United States.