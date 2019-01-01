QQQ
PhotoCure ASA is a Norway-based specialty pharmaceutical company. Its technology platform is focused on the field of photodynamic diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The operating segments of the group are the Commercial franchise and Development portfolio. The company markets product through its commercial operation in the Nordic region under the brand name Hexvix and in the US under the brand name Cysview. It generates prime revenue from the Commercial franchise segment, which includes the Hexvix and Cysview products. Its geographical segments are Nordic countries, Germany, France, Austria, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Other European countries, and United States.

PhotoCure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PhotoCure (PHCUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PhotoCure (OTCPK: PHCUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PhotoCure's (PHCUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PhotoCure.

Q

What is the target price for PhotoCure (PHCUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PhotoCure

Q

Current Stock Price for PhotoCure (PHCUF)?

A

The stock price for PhotoCure (OTCPK: PHCUF) is $10.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PhotoCure (PHCUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PhotoCure.

Q

When is PhotoCure (OTCPK:PHCUF) reporting earnings?

A

PhotoCure does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PhotoCure (PHCUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PhotoCure.

Q

What sector and industry does PhotoCure (PHCUF) operate in?

A

PhotoCure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.