Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 10
Mkt Cap
235.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
39.2M
Outstanding
Panamera Holdings Corp, formerly Panamera Healthcare Corp is a development stage company helping clients navigate the complexities of a healthcare system in transition.

Panamera Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Panamera Hldgs (PHCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Panamera Hldgs (OTCPK: PHCI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Panamera Hldgs's (PHCI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Panamera Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Panamera Hldgs (PHCI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Panamera Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Panamera Hldgs (PHCI)?

A

The stock price for Panamera Hldgs (OTCPK: PHCI) is $6 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:46:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Panamera Hldgs (PHCI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Panamera Hldgs.

Q

When is Panamera Hldgs (OTCPK:PHCI) reporting earnings?

A

Panamera Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Panamera Hldgs (PHCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Panamera Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Panamera Hldgs (PHCI) operate in?

A

Panamera Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.