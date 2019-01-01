ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Pharmaron Beijing Co
(OTCPK:PHBBF)
23.4279
NaNNaN
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low23 - 24.2
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 794M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.32
Total Float-

Pharmaron Beijing Co (OTC:PHBBF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pharmaron Beijing Co reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$2.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Pharmaron Beijing Co using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Pharmaron Beijing Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pharmaron Beijing Co (OTCPK:PHBBF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Pharmaron Beijing Co

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pharmaron Beijing Co (OTCPK:PHBBF)?
A

There are no earnings for Pharmaron Beijing Co

Q
What were Pharmaron Beijing Co’s (OTCPK:PHBBF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Pharmaron Beijing Co

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.