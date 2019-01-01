Pharmaron Beijing Co Ltd is a research and development service company supporting the life science industry. The company offers drug research and development service capabilities, ranging from synthetic, medicinal and analytical chemistry, biology, DMPK, pharmacology, drug safety assessment, radiochemistry and isotopically labelled metabolism, chemical and pharmaceutical development to clinical development. Its operating segment includes Laboratory services; CMC (small molecule CDMO) services; Clinical development services and others. The company generates maximum revenue from Laboratory services segment.