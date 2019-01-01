QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
8.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
82.9M
Outstanding
Pelangio Exploration Inc is a Canadian junior gold exploration company. The principal business of the company is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada and Ghana, Africa. The company focuses on the acquisition and exploration of early-stage and undervalued exploration prospects located in gold belts. It holds an interest in various properties in Ghana such as Manfo property and Obuasi property. In Canada, the company owns an interest in Birch Lake property and others.

Analyst Ratings

Pelangio Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK: PGXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pelangio Exploration's (PGXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pelangio Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pelangio Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF)?

A

The stock price for Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK: PGXPF) is $0.1004 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:42:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pelangio Exploration.

Q

When is Pelangio Exploration (OTCPK:PGXPF) reporting earnings?

A

Pelangio Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pelangio Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Pelangio Exploration (PGXPF) operate in?

A

Pelangio Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.