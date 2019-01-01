Pelangio Exploration Inc is a Canadian junior gold exploration company. The principal business of the company is the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada and Ghana, Africa. The company focuses on the acquisition and exploration of early-stage and undervalued exploration prospects located in gold belts. It holds an interest in various properties in Ghana such as Manfo property and Obuasi property. In Canada, the company owns an interest in Birch Lake property and others.