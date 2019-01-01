QQQ
Prosper Gold Corp is an exploration and development company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia and Ontario. The company is focused on exploration and development of the Star property and Golden sidewalk project. The Star property is located in the northwest of Telegraph Creek, in the Stikine arch area of northwestern British Columbia.

Prosper Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prosper Gold (PGXFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prosper Gold (OTCQX: PGXFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prosper Gold's (PGXFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prosper Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Prosper Gold (PGXFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prosper Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Prosper Gold (PGXFF)?

A

The stock price for Prosper Gold (OTCQX: PGXFF) is $0.37 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:15:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prosper Gold (PGXFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prosper Gold.

Q

When is Prosper Gold (OTCQX:PGXFF) reporting earnings?

A

Prosper Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prosper Gold (PGXFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prosper Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Prosper Gold (PGXFF) operate in?

A

Prosper Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.