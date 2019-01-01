Progressive Green Solutions Inc through its subsidiary operates as a full service returns management solution provider. It specializes in reverse logistics and asset recovery space and manages the operation of a quarry in Highland Mills, New York. Further, it specializes in engineering/quality assurance, warehousing and fulfillment, secondary market sales, and e-commerce for retailers and manufacturers of appliances, small appliances, floor care products, air-conditioning/filtration products, power tools, and outdoor power equipment products. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of New York, US.