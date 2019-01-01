QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Progressive Green Solutions Inc through its subsidiary operates as a full service returns management solution provider. It specializes in reverse logistics and asset recovery space and manages the operation of a quarry in Highland Mills, New York. Further, it specializes in engineering/quality assurance, warehousing and fulfillment, secondary market sales, and e-commerce for retailers and manufacturers of appliances, small appliances, floor care products, air-conditioning/filtration products, power tools, and outdoor power equipment products. Geographically the activities are carried out through the region of New York, US.

Progressive Green Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Progressive Green (PGSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Progressive Green (OTCEM: PGSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Progressive Green's (PGSC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Progressive Green.

Q

What is the target price for Progressive Green (PGSC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Progressive Green

Q

Current Stock Price for Progressive Green (PGSC)?

A

The stock price for Progressive Green (OTCEM: PGSC) is $0.05 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 17:08:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Progressive Green (PGSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Progressive Green.

Q

When is Progressive Green (OTCEM:PGSC) reporting earnings?

A

Progressive Green does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Progressive Green (PGSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Progressive Green.

Q

What sector and industry does Progressive Green (PGSC) operate in?

A

Progressive Green is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.