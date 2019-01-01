QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
2.37/3.32%
52 Wk
56.89 - 75.16
Mkt Cap
17.8B
Payout Ratio
90.52
Open
-
P/E
18.1
EPS
0
Shares
249.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 15, 2021, 1:34PM
Founded in 1926 and headquartered in France, Publicis is the world's third-largest ad holding company based on revenue. Publicis' services, which include traditional and digital advertising, public relations, and consulting, are provided worldwide, with over 80% of its revenue coming from more developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Publicis Groupe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCQX: PGPEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Publicis Groupe's (PGPEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What is the target price for Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Publicis Groupe

Q

Current Stock Price for Publicis Groupe (PGPEF)?

A

The stock price for Publicis Groupe (OTCQX: PGPEF) is $71.375 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:08:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Publicis Groupe.

Q

When is Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PGPEF) reporting earnings?

A

Publicis Groupe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Publicis Groupe.

Q

What sector and industry does Publicis Groupe (PGPEF) operate in?

A

Publicis Groupe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.