Prestige International
(OTCGM:PGINF)
7.1748
00
At close: Nov 1
5.8549
-1.3199[-18.40%]
After Hours: 12:57AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.62 - 7.17
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 127.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap915.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS9.93
Total Float-

Prestige International (OTC:PGINF), Dividends

Prestige International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Prestige International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Prestige International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Prestige International (PGINF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige International.

Q
What date did I need to own Prestige International (PGINF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige International.

Q
How much per share is the next Prestige International (PGINF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige International.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Prestige International (OTCGM:PGINF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige International.

