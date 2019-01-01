QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/17.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.62 - 7.17
Mkt Cap
919.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
9.93
Shares
128.2M
Outstanding
Prestige International Inc is a Japanese company which is engaged in providing business support services to clients. It mainly provides 24-7 customer contact services and road assist services for automobile makers; provides Japanese call center services and claims agent services for overseas customers; provides IT (Information Technology)-related services; and provides real estate-related services such as house cleaning and others, as well as parking lot assist services.

Prestige International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prestige International (PGINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prestige International (OTCGM: PGINF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Prestige International's (PGINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Prestige International.

Q

What is the target price for Prestige International (PGINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Prestige International

Q

Current Stock Price for Prestige International (PGINF)?

A

The stock price for Prestige International (OTCGM: PGINF) is $7.17483 last updated Mon Nov 01 2021 13:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prestige International (PGINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prestige International.

Q

When is Prestige International (OTCGM:PGINF) reporting earnings?

A

Prestige International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Prestige International (PGINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prestige International.

Q

What sector and industry does Prestige International (PGINF) operate in?

A

Prestige International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.