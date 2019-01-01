Puregold Price Club Inc is involved in the business of trading goods such as consumer products (canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods). The stores are classified as Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Extras and Mini-marts. Hypermarkets offer a wide variety of food and non-food products. Supermarkets offer a higher proportion of food to non-food products. Mini-marts serves as a community store, selling fast-moving essential goods to high-density neighbourhoods.