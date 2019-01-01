QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.8K
Div / Yield
0/0.70%
52 Wk
0.69 - 0.88
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
8.2
Open
-
P/E
11.75
EPS
0.61
Shares
2.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Puregold Price Club Inc is involved in the business of trading goods such as consumer products (canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods). The stores are classified as Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Extras and Mini-marts. Hypermarkets offer a wide variety of food and non-food products. Supermarkets offer a higher proportion of food to non-food products. Mini-marts serves as a community store, selling fast-moving essential goods to high-density neighbourhoods.

Puregold Price Club Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Puregold Price Club (OTCPK: PGCMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Puregold Price Club's (PGCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Puregold Price Club.

Q

What is the target price for Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Puregold Price Club

Q

Current Stock Price for Puregold Price Club (PGCMF)?

A

The stock price for Puregold Price Club (OTCPK: PGCMF) is $0.69665 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:23:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Puregold Price Club.

Q

When is Puregold Price Club (OTCPK:PGCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Puregold Price Club does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Puregold Price Club.

Q

What sector and industry does Puregold Price Club (PGCMF) operate in?

A

Puregold Price Club is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.