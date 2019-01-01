QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Pathfinder Cell Therapy Inc is a regenerative medicine company. It is engaged in developing novel cell-based and related therapies for the treatment of diabetes, renal diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. Further, the group has discovered a new mammalian cell type, which is able to stimulate damaged tissues to regenerate without the Pathfinder Cells ("PCs") themselves being incorporated into the new tissue. Geographically the business activities are functioned through the region of United States.

Pathfinder Cell Therapy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCEM: PFND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pathfinder Cell Therapy's (PFND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Q

What is the target price for Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Q

Current Stock Price for Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND)?

A

The stock price for Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCEM: PFND) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Nov 10 2021 17:09:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Q

When is Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCEM:PFND) reporting earnings?

A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pathfinder Cell Therapy (PFND) operate in?

A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.