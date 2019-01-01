Pathfinder Cell Therapy Inc is a regenerative medicine company. It is engaged in developing novel cell-based and related therapies for the treatment of diabetes, renal diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. Further, the group has discovered a new mammalian cell type, which is able to stimulate damaged tissues to regenerate without the Pathfinder Cells ("PCs") themselves being incorporated into the new tissue. Geographically the business activities are functioned through the region of United States.