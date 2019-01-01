QQQ
Range
11.8 - 11.8
Vol / Avg.
16.2K/12.7K
Div / Yield
0.52/4.41%
52 Wk
10.82 - 13.35
Mkt Cap
122.5M
Payout Ratio
34.31
Open
11.8
P/E
8.61
EPS
0.25
Shares
10.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pacific Financial Corp is active in the financial services domain as a bank holding company of the Bank of the Pacific, based in the United States. Its business also includes loan production and real estate mortgage provision. Its commercial banking division caters through services such as business checking, business savings and certificates of deposits, business loans, treasury management and commercial real estate loans, while its personal banking services comprise of checking solutions, savings solutions, consumer loans and lines of credit.


Pacific Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Financial (PFLC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Financial (OTCQX: PFLC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Financial's (PFLC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Financial (PFLC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Financial (PFLC)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Financial (OTCQX: PFLC) is $11.8 last updated Today at 5:13:50 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Financial (PFLC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Pacific Financial (OTCQX:PFLC) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Financial (PFLC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Financial (PFLC) operate in?

A

Pacific Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.