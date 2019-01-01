QQQ
ETFIS Series Trust I ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (ARCA: PFFR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ETFIS Series Trust I ETF's (PFFR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF.

Q

What is the target price for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR)?

A

The stock price for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (ARCA: PFFR) is $21.712 last updated Today at 8:58:17 PM.

Q

Does ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (ARCA:PFFR) reporting earnings?

A

ETFIS Series Trust I ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ETFIS Series Trust I ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does ETFIS Series Trust I ETF (PFFR) operate in?

A

ETFIS Series Trust I ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.