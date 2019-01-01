QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (ARCA: PFFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X U.S. Preferred ETF's (PFFD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)?

A

The stock price for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (ARCA: PFFD) is $23.33 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 13, 2018 to stockholders of record on July 5, 2018.

Q

When is Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (ARCA:PFFD) reporting earnings?

A

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) operate in?

A

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.