Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTC:PEYUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$0.440
Quarterly Revenue
$200.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$340.3M
Earnings History
Peyto Exploration & Dev Questions & Answers
When is Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTCPK:PEYUF) reporting earnings?
Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTCPK:PEYUF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Peyto Exploration & Dev’s (OTCPK:PEYUF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $140.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
