PTT Exploration & Production PCL operates oil and gas production, development, and exploration projects globally. Projects are composed of both onshore and offshore operations, and are sometimes underpinned by partnerships with other producers. Traditionally, natural gas has been the leading revenue generator for the group, however, sales have also been generated from crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas, condensate and bitumen. Alongside exploration and production activities, the company also engages in technology services, property leasing, gas transmission, and other businesses through subsidiaries.