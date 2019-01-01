QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Permanent Technologies Inc is engaged in the business of inventing, designing and manufacturing Tinelok fastening system. The firm also sells and manufactures a patented removal tool. The company has been granted patents in the US, Canada, EU, Hong Kong and China for the TineLok technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Permanent Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Permanent Technologies (PERT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Permanent Technologies (OTCEM: PERT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Permanent Technologies's (PERT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Permanent Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Permanent Technologies (PERT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Permanent Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Permanent Technologies (PERT)?

A

The stock price for Permanent Technologies (OTCEM: PERT) is $0.0008 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 19:06:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Permanent Technologies (PERT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Permanent Technologies.

Q

When is Permanent Technologies (OTCEM:PERT) reporting earnings?

A

Permanent Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Permanent Technologies (PERT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Permanent Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Permanent Technologies (PERT) operate in?

A

Permanent Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.