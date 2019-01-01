QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Perla Group International Inc is a United States based company operating in the international military, police and security solutions sectors. It is engaged in the business activity of providing security solutions services. The group's divisions are Perla Telecoms, Perla Aviation, Perla Armored Cars and Perla K-9 Services.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Perla Group International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Perla Group International (PERL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Perla Group International (OTCPK: PERL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Perla Group International's (PERL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Perla Group International.

Q

What is the target price for Perla Group International (PERL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Perla Group International

Q

Current Stock Price for Perla Group International (PERL)?

A

The stock price for Perla Group International (OTCPK: PERL) is $0.0085 last updated Today at 8:28:57 PM.

Q

Does Perla Group International (PERL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Perla Group International.

Q

When is Perla Group International (OTCPK:PERL) reporting earnings?

A

Perla Group International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Perla Group International (PERL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Perla Group International.

Q

What sector and industry does Perla Group International (PERL) operate in?

A

Perla Group International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.